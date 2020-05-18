Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
These studies say we could have long-lasting coronavirus immunity

Studies have found evidence in a cell that is a marker for long-term immunity to a virus

May 18, 2020

At the moment, researchers and scientists are working hard at uncovering the mysteries of the coronavirus COVID-19, and every day we move one more step closer to fully understanding it.

Since the virus has only been around for six months, its still quite early to know if people who have contracted COVID-19 are immune to the disease. The same principle goes for a vaccine when it's created. Researchers still don't know if people will have long-lasting immunity from the virus or will require booster shots to keep their immunity levels up. Two teams of researchers have conducted study's on a particular cell that is an indicator of long-lasting immunity - killer T cells.

Killer T cells target infected cells in the host person and destroy them, thus helping the person recover. On top of that, killer T cells could already be present inside of us right now, as most people have already contracted a common cold, which is a form of coronavirus. A study published in Cell from immunologists from the La Jolla Institute for Immunology found that recovered COVID-19 patients carry helper T cells that can recognize SARS-CoV-2 protein that allows the virus to bind to new human cells. These T cells then help B cells activate, which then produce antibodies to battle the virus.

While these findings are still very early, researchers believe that past infection with common colds, which are coronavirus could be responsible for a strong immune response that also works against SARS-CoV-2. If you are interested in reading more about this, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, cell.com, medrxiv.org
