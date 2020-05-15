Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
You won't believe how this doctor thinks he contracted coronavirus

A doctor has spoken out about he thinks he managed to get coronavirus, and the answer might surprise you

Jak Connor | May 15, 2020 at 08:34 am CDT (1 min, 22 secs time to read)

By now, you probably know all of the common ways you can contract a coronavirus COVID-19 infection, but have you heard of this way?

Dr. Joseph Fair, who is a virologist and epidemiologist that recently contracted the coronavirus, spoke to NBC News about how he thinks he picked up the virus. Fair says that he believes he picked up the virus while aboard a recent flight that he was on, and that the virus entered his system through his eyes as that was the only part of his body that didn't have protection.

Fair said this to NBC, "I had a mask on, I had gloves on, I did my normal wipes routine ... but obviously, you can still get it through your eyes. And, of course, I wasn't wearing goggles on the flight." Fair went on to remind everyone that contraction through the eyes is still very possible, and just because it's not a common way to spread infection, it shouldn't go unnoticed or undiscussed. Here's what he said, "That's one of the three known routes of getting this infection that we just don't pay a lot of attention to. We tend to pay attention to the nose and mouth, because that is the most common route."

Depending on the likelihood of the virus spreading through people's eyes, we could possibly start to see the adoption of safety goggles, or clear glasses.

NEWS SOURCE:nbcnews.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

