Coronavirus could ravage Africa, here's the devastating numbers

Africa could be the country that gets hit the worst by coronavirus, death expectations country-wide exceed 150,000

Jak Connor | May 15, 2020 at 02:32 am CDT (1 min, 1 sec time to read)

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the planet, some can't help but worry about the countries/continents that don't have the same medical infrastructure as the United States.

According to a new predictive modeling study that was accepted for publication in BMJ Global Health, Africa is expected to have a quarter of billion people infected by coronavirus, and up to 190,000 could die. The study says that the more highly populated countries such as Cameroon, South Africa, Algeria, and Nigeria would be most at risk. The study estimates that around one in four (22%) of the 1 billion people in the WHO Africa Region would get infected within the first 12 months and that 44 million could have symptoms.

The estimations also indicate that possibly 5.5 million people will need to go to the hospital, 140,000 will have severe COVID-19 infections, and 89,000 would be critically ill. The study also projects that 150,000 lives will be lost, but that number is more likely to increase to 190,000. If you are interested in reading about how the study came to these numbers, check out this link here.

Last updated: May 15, 2020 at 03:41 am CDT

NEWS SOURCE:medicalxpress.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

