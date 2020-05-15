WHO drops a haunting statement about the coronavirus COVID-19

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
May 15, 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO), the leading authoritory on the coronavirus response has just said something that could frighten you.

WHO emergencies director, Dr. Mike Ryan, said that despite not liking what he was about to say, it had to be said. Here's his statement, "It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away". While the initial reaction to that statement could be shocking, Ryan reminds everyone that there are a few viruses that appeared out of nowhere like COVID-19, but we have come to terms living with.

Here's what Ryan followed up with, "HIV has not gone away - but we have come to terms with the virus." He also said that at the moment he doesn't believe "anyone can predict when this disease will disappear." This isn't the first time a medical professional has said that COVID-19 might not disappear, Dr. Fauci said only a few days ago that there's "virtually no chance it will be eradicated". If you are interested in reading more on that story, follow this link here.

