China coronavirus fears not over, here's Wuhan's dramatic response

Wuhan, China is the place where the coronavirus began, and now recent reports are suggesting that the city isn't completely coronavirus free yet.

Fears have begun to spark as new coronavirus cases have been detected in Wuhan, China. Originally the city had no positive cases in a month, and then over the weekend, three new cases popped up, sparking a severe reaction from the Chinese officials. Chinese officials are about to take an aggressive stance towards COVID-19, and are preparing to test all 11 million residents in an effort to eradicate the virus from the city.

South Korea is also seeing a spark in coronavirus cases as the country's capital city of Seoul has just ordered the closure of 2,000 bars and clubs after a new cluster of 100+ coronavirus cases appeared. The new cases were traced back to the entertainment district of Itaewon, and now the city of Seoul has tasked more than 8,000 police officers with "contact tracing" the 11,000 people who are thought to have been in the area at the same time as the people who are infected.