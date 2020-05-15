Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,599 Reviews & Articles | 60,734 News Posts

China coronavirus fears not over, here's Wuhan's dramatic response

This is how China plans on responding to the new coronavirus cases popping up in Wuhan

Jak Connor | May 15, 2020 at 03:33 am CDT (1 min, 11 secs time to read)

Wuhan, China is the place where the coronavirus began, and now recent reports are suggesting that the city isn't completely coronavirus free yet.

China coronavirus fears not over, here's Wuhan's dramatic response 16 | TweakTown.com

Fears have begun to spark as new coronavirus cases have been detected in Wuhan, China. Originally the city had no positive cases in a month, and then over the weekend, three new cases popped up, sparking a severe reaction from the Chinese officials. Chinese officials are about to take an aggressive stance towards COVID-19, and are preparing to test all 11 million residents in an effort to eradicate the virus from the city.

South Korea is also seeing a spark in coronavirus cases as the country's capital city of Seoul has just ordered the closure of 2,000 bars and clubs after a new cluster of 100+ coronavirus cases appeared. The new cases were traced back to the entertainment district of Itaewon, and now the city of Seoul has tasked more than 8,000 police officers with "contact tracing" the 11,000 people who are thought to have been in the area at the same time as the people who are infected.

Buy at Amazon

Geekirumi! handmade crochet amigurumi coronavirus stress ball

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/15/2020 at 3:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cbsnews.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.