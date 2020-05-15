Here's how many people won't get any surgery thanks to coronavirus

With coronavirus patients backing up hospitals all around the country, you'd expect that many people who are in need of surgery won't be able to get in to get it done. But how many exactly?

Well, putting an exact number on it isn't easy, but CovidSurg Collaborative has conducted a study that has projected based on a 12-week period that hospital services won't be able to attend to 28.4 million elective surgeries worldwide. Most of these surgeries will likely be postponed to later in the year, or even to early next year depending on the severity of the virus in the immediate location, and need for surgery.

The study was published in the British Journal of Surgery, and came to the conclusion that with every week, hospitals are disrupted with COVID-19, a further 2.4 million people will have their surgery booking canceled. Researchers at the University of Birmingham collated this data from surgeons across 359 hospitals and 71 countries. The researchers were then able to predict that worldwide 72.3% of planned surgeries would be canceled throughout the average peak of COVID-19. If you are interested in reading more about this study, check out this link here.