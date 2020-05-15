Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Talking may be what's spreading coronavirus so fast, here's how

Scientists have found that talking could play a pivotal role in the spreading of coronavirus

Jak Connor | May 15, 2020 at 09:33 am CDT (1 min, 6 secs time to read)

A new study has found that even just talking can generate microdroplets that are likely capable of spreading the coronavirus.

The study was conducted by researchers at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). The researchers observed a person loudly repeating the singular phrase "stay healthy" inside a closed box for 25 second. What they found was that the speech generated microdroplets that stayed present in the air for an average of 12 minutes.

The researchers took into account the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 in saliva and estimated that loudly speaking can generate more than 1,000 virus containing droplets. Each of these droplets may have the capability of spreading the virus onto a new host, if those droplets are consumed by a person. The team also found that speaking softer generates less droplets, their research was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The researchers wrote, "This direct visualization demonstrates how normal speech generates airborne droplets that can remain suspended for tens of minutes or longer and are eminently capable of transmitting disease in confined spaces."

