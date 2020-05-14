11 Ubisoft games sold 10 million copies through PS4, Xbox One gen

Ubisoft's transition towards a more digital live games market has utterly transformed its business, from game sales to yearly earnings. In the past 7 years, nearly all of Ubisoft's biggest AAA games have sold over 10 million copies apiece.

Today Ubisoft reported its FY2020 earnings and revealed a surprising metric: 11 games released across the PS4 and Xbox One generation have sold 10 million copies each. Having even three or four games hit 10 million is an amazing accomplishment, but an entire fleet of them is absolutely huge. The range of top-selling games is diverse across Ubi's entire portfolio and isn't just dominated by Assassin's Creed--The Division, Watch Dogs, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six also show up.

"During the prior generation, only the Assassin's Creed franchise and Far Cry 3 reached these levels. This shows how far we've come in deepening and strengthening our portfolio franchises over the past 7 years," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said during today's conference call.

"This gives us great confidence as we enter the new console cycle with signfiicantly stronger creative and production power for our franchises and live service capabilities."

The 11 top-selling games include:

AC: Unity

AC: Origins

AC: Odyssey

The Division

The Division 2

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Rainbow Six Siege

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Other interesting tidbits on games: Assassin's Creed: Odyssey saw a huge 35% jump in active players in FY20, and to date the game has outperformed Origins by 90%, and has earned 170% more in-game purchase revenues.

Far Cry 5 is also beating Far Cry 4's numbers, and microtransaction earnings and in-game spending is up ten-fold over the previous game.

Ubisoft is about to add even more games to this best-seller list. The company plans to release 5 AAA games this fiscal year in its "most ambitious release schedule" in history. The upcoming slate will include Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and possibly a new Far Cry game, all of which will be enhanced for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next-gen consoles.