Study confirms this pet can get coronavirus, and maybe even pass it on

A study has confirmed that this pet can become infected with COVID-19, and also possibly pass it on

If you are home in quarantine and are worried you are going to pass the virus onto your kids, you should now also be worried about passing into onto your pets.

That is if you are cat owner, according to a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine that looked at if the SARS-CoV-2 virus could be spread among cats. The results indicated that cats could definitely be infected with the virus as the researchers tested several cats with nasal swabs and found traces of the virus. The researchers administered the virus to three cats, and within three days, all of them tested positive for the virus.

After that, the researchers placed another cat in each of the three cats cages; these three new cats were not given the virus. Every day since placing the cats in the cages, the researchers took samples, and after six days, all cats were recorded to be shedding the virus. All cats were tested via nasal swab and shed the virus for six days. All of the cats survived, and most surprisingly, none of the cats showed any symptoms of illness. Professor of Pathobiological Sciences at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine Yoshihiro Kawaoka said, "That was a major finding for us, the cats did not have symptoms."

Peter Halfmann, a research professor at UW-Madison who helped lead the study said, "It's something for people to keep in mind. If they are quarantined in their house and are worried about passing COVID-19 to children and spouses, they should also worry about giving it to their animals."

Last updated: May 14, 2020 at 07:36 am CDT