AMD Radeon Pro VII: 7nm Vega GPU, 16GB HBM2, 250W TDP for $1899

On the eve of NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU reveal, AMD has decided to unveil its new Radeon Pro VII graphics card aimed at professionals.

AMD's new Radeon Pro VII is the consumer-focused Radeon VII, but for professionals. We have the same 16GB of HBM2 on a 4096-bit memory bus with up to 1TB/sec of memory bandwidth. The same Vega 20 GPU on the 7nm node is used, with 3840 cores, 240 TMUs, and 64 ROPs.

What is new here with the Radeon Pro VII is that AMD has shifted over to the PCIe 4.0 standard, versus the consumer-focused Radeon VII on PCIe 3.0. The same GPU clocks are here, with peak GPU clocks of up to 1750MHz -- while AMD delivers a new multi-GPU bridge for the Radeon Pro VII which the company calls Infinity Fabric Link with up to 168GB/sec of bandwidth.

AMD says that its new Infinity Fabric Link beats out NVLink from NVIDIA which has just 100GB/sec of bi-directional bandwidth, compared to the higher 168GB/sec of bandwidth offered by the new Infinity Fabric Link on the Radeon Pro VII.

The new Radeon Pro VII has a 250W TDP, requires an 8 + 6-pin PCIe power connector setup which is less than the dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors on the regular Radeon VII. The regular Radeon VII has a higher TDP of 295W, too.

AMD is offering up 6 x MiniDP 1.4 connectors that support up to 8K (7680 x 4320) resolutions.

The new Radeon Pro VII is priced at $1899.