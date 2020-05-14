Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
You won't want to eat out after seeing this coronavirus video

A new experiment has shown just how easily the coronavirus can spread in a restaurant setting

Jak Connor | May 14, 2020 at 09:32 am CDT (0 mins, 54 secs time to read)

As states and countries around the world begin to lessen coronavirus restrictions, one must ask themselves, 'is it safe to go outside if there are minimal restrictions?'

That, of course, depends on your country, state, and immediate location. Regardless of where you are, there are some things you should keep in mind, and one of them is just how easily COVID-19 can spread. One of the main places everyone will want to go to is out for a nice meal with family or friends, but before you make the booking have a look at the above video.

The above video showcases just how easily the virus can spread in a setting such as a restaurant or a diner. NHK, Japan's national broadcasting organization, set up an experiment with 10 people. They placed fluorescent paint on one person's hand and had that person hypothetically sneeze, cough, get food from the buffet, and generally move around the room as you would in a normal restaurant setting. After 30 minutes everyone had traces of the paint on them, and the results spoke for themselves

NEWS SOURCE:www3.nhk.or.jp
