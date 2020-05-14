Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,598 Reviews & Articles | 60,705 News Posts

FBI drops bombshell: China is trying to steal US coronavirus research

FBI and CISA have issued a joint statement accusing China of attempting to steal vital coronavirus research

Jak Connor | May 14, 2020 at 04:33 am CDT (1 min, 31 secs time to read)

As the world continues to react to the coronavirus outbreak, research into the virus has been critical information as we try and attempt to return back to normal life. Now, the US has accused China of trying to steal critical information.

FBI drops bombshell: China is trying to steal US coronavirus research 11 | TweakTown.com

A newly released joint statement by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has revealed that an investigation has begun into the targeting of coronavirus vaccine research by the People's Republic of China (PRC). The statement says that these "cyber actors and non-traditional collectors" have been "observed attempting to identify and illicitly obtain valuable intellectual property (IP) and public health data related to vaccines, treatments, and testing from networks and personnel affiliated with COVID-19-related research.".

The FBI and CISA have issued this statement to raise awareness to any organization that is conducting research on COVID-19, as they believe that the information could be prone to being stolen, or influenced by foreign intelligence. The statement says that "The potential theft of this information jeopardizes the delivery of secure, effective, and efficient treatment options." It's most likely that Chinese intelligence is targeting universities, and other places that are leading the research into the virus, but for what reason? It could be for one of two reasons. First, they want to jeopardize US research to hinder our progress. Second, China wants to steal our research and use it to progress its own.

If you want to read more about the joint statement, check it out here.

Buy at Amazon

Geekirumi! handmade crochet amigurumi coronavirus stress ball

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/14/2020 at 6:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, cisa.gov
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.