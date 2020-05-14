FBI drops bombshell: China is trying to steal US coronavirus research

As the world continues to react to the coronavirus outbreak, research into the virus has been critical information as we try and attempt to return back to normal life. Now, the US has accused China of trying to steal critical information.

A newly released joint statement by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has revealed that an investigation has begun into the targeting of coronavirus vaccine research by the People's Republic of China (PRC). The statement says that these "cyber actors and non-traditional collectors" have been "observed attempting to identify and illicitly obtain valuable intellectual property (IP) and public health data related to vaccines, treatments, and testing from networks and personnel affiliated with COVID-19-related research.".

The FBI and CISA have issued this statement to raise awareness to any organization that is conducting research on COVID-19, as they believe that the information could be prone to being stolen, or influenced by foreign intelligence. The statement says that "The potential theft of this information jeopardizes the delivery of secure, effective, and efficient treatment options." It's most likely that Chinese intelligence is targeting universities, and other places that are leading the research into the virus, but for what reason? It could be for one of two reasons. First, they want to jeopardize US research to hinder our progress. Second, China wants to steal our research and use it to progress its own.

If you want to read more about the joint statement, check it out here.