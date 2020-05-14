Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Doctors are saving critical coronavirus patients with this treatment

Jak Connor | May 14, 2020 at 03:36 am CDT (1 min, 10 secs time to read)

While we might be quite a long way off from getting a vaccine for the coronavirus, doctors, researchers, and scientists from all corners of the globe are working on treatments.

The newest treatment to add to the ever-growing list of potential cures consists of cells being grown from human heart tissues. Dr. Eduardo Marban spoke to ABC7 about the new treatment and explained that it's usually used for muscular dystrophy patients, but was found to improve the overall condition of all six critically ill COVID-19 patients. It should be noted that this evidence is anecdotal, but with more research and approval by the FDA, it could serve as a possible treatment.

Judging from the report, and the words used "cells from the heart" we can assume the therapy is somewhat like stem cell research, but the report doesn't state it like that. Doctors have more of the therapy in freezers and plan on testing it on a wider range of patients. If you are interested in reading more about this treatment, check out the report here.

