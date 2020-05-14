This spot in the body might unlock us early coronavirus diagnosing

Researchers may have found the best spot in the body that will be able to detect early stages of coronavirus infection

If you have been keeping up with the list of coronavirus symptoms and why they are occurring, you would know about how serious losing your sense of taste and smell is.

Since healthcare workers established that the loss of sense of smell and taste were serious indicators of coronavirus infection, scientists have been trying to figure out why it occurs. Recent studies have suggested that the reason some patients lose their sense of smell is because the virus binds to olfactory cells in the nasal cavity, which are cells that play a large roll in our sense of smell (see above image).

Now, more studies have been released that give details about the strange COVID-19 symptom, and how the olfactory epithelium should be the area doctors gather tissue samples from. This because the cells in this area would show even the earliest stages of SARS-CoV-2 in tests for both asymptomatic patients, or patients who are yet to develop symptoms.

The researchers wrote the following, "We propose that the olfactory epithelium from the nasal cavity may be a more appropriate tissue for detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus at the earliest stages, prior to onset of symptoms or even in asymptomatic people, as compared to commonly used sputum or nasopharyngeal swabs."

If you are interested in checking out the study a link can be found here.