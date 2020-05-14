Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,598 Reviews & Articles | 60,703 News Posts

This spot in the body might unlock us early coronavirus diagnosing

Researchers may have found the best spot in the body that will be able to detect early stages of coronavirus infection

Jak Connor | May 14, 2020 at 02:33 am CDT (1 min, 17 secs time to read)

If you have been keeping up with the list of coronavirus symptoms and why they are occurring, you would know about how serious losing your sense of taste and smell is.

This spot in the body might unlock us early coronavirus diagnosing 17 | TweakTown.com

Since healthcare workers established that the loss of sense of smell and taste were serious indicators of coronavirus infection, scientists have been trying to figure out why it occurs. Recent studies have suggested that the reason some patients lose their sense of smell is because the virus binds to olfactory cells in the nasal cavity, which are cells that play a large roll in our sense of smell (see above image).

Now, more studies have been released that give details about the strange COVID-19 symptom, and how the olfactory epithelium should be the area doctors gather tissue samples from. This because the cells in this area would show even the earliest stages of SARS-CoV-2 in tests for both asymptomatic patients, or patients who are yet to develop symptoms.

The researchers wrote the following, "We propose that the olfactory epithelium from the nasal cavity may be a more appropriate tissue for detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus at the earliest stages, prior to onset of symptoms or even in asymptomatic people, as compared to commonly used sputum or nasopharyngeal swabs."

If you are interested in checking out the study a link can be found here.

Buy at Amazon

Geekirumi! handmade crochet amigurumi coronavirus stress ball

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/14/2020 at 12:12 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:pubs.acs.org, bgr.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.