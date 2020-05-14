Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,598 Reviews & Articles | 60,709 News Posts

This is the new coronavirus symptom that you can add to the list

Another coronavirus symptom has been found, and it's in a spot you probably would never guess

Jak Connor | May 14, 2020 at 07:32 am CDT (1 min, 48 secs time to read)

A new coronavirus symptom has been discovered and has been recommended to be added to the current symptom list.

This is the new coronavirus symptom that you can add to the list 22 | TweakTown.com

According to a new study that was published in the journal Radiology, researchers examined 412 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and found some unusual abnormalities. Most COVID-19 patients have their lungs and heart targeted by the disease, but what if another part of the body is also being hit by the virus and healthcare workers didn't know about it? Many of the COVID-19 positive patients were reporting abdominal issues, so the researchers investigated.

After examining the patients the researchers were able to determine that 17% of them had bowel abnormalities, and that these abnormalities were more common in the patients who had a more severe case of COVID-19. It's believed that the virus is targeting the ACE2 receptors, which are most common in the lungs, hence most COVID-19 patients experiencing lung issues. But there are also ACE2 receptors in the bowel, which would explain why some patients are experiencing these bowel abnormalities.

Dr. Rajesh Bhayana of Massachusetts General Hospital said, "We found bowel abnormalities on imaging in patients with COVID-19, more commonly in sicker patients who went to the ICU. Some findings were typical of bowel ischemia, or dying bowel, and in those who had surgery we saw small vessel clots beside areas of dead bowel. Patients in the ICU can have bowel ischemia for other reasons, but we know COVID-19 can lead to clotting and small vessel injury, so bowel might also be affected by this."

At the moment the research isn't yet conclusive, but the researchers do recommend that additional investigation be undertaken for COVID-19 patients to find out if they are experiencing any bowel issues.

The researchers also explain, "ACE2 expression is most abundant in lung alveolar epithelial cells, enterocytes of the small intestine, and vascular endothelium suggesting that small bowel and vasculature may be susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection."

Buy at Amazon

Geekirumi! handmade crochet amigurumi coronavirus stress ball

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/14/2020 at 7:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:pubs.rsna.org
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.