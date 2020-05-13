Everyone could get a $5,000 COVID stimulus check, but at this big cost

As America's economy begins to grind to a halt many people are wondering if they will be receiving another round of stimulus checks.

Well, that very well could be the case, as a new report coming out from The Washington Post is claiming that top financial advisors have proposed an idea that would allow Americans to choose receiving checks of up to $5,000 in exchange for a delay of their Social Security benefits. This information has come from "three people familiar with the internal matter".

It should be noted that this isn't the only solution to the problem that the government is considering, and many more are no doubt being spoken about. It should also be noted that President Trump is in "no rush" to put together another stimulus package, but he did say that he will be looking at the current situation of the country in the months to come.