This is how much of the population will get coronavirus before it dies

Jak Connor | May 13, 2020

A top infectious disease expert has given a dire warning about how much the population will most likely get infected before the coronavirus COVID-19 slows down.

According to Michael Osterholm, director of the Center of Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, what we are seeing right now from the virus isn't a 'slowing down period', and in fact, Osterholm expects that this virus won't slow down until a vaccine is rolled in. Here's what Osterholm said, "This damn virus is going to keep going until it infects everybody it possibly can. It surely won't slow down until it hits 60 to 70%" of the population.

60 to 70% of the population is an important number as that is when herd immunity will kick in, and the viruses spread to halted. Osterholm also talked about how we could be prone to a second wave of coronavirus, and that if we don't prepare correctly, the second wave could be more deadly than the first as it will at the same time as the flu season. If you are interested in anything else, Osterholm said, check out this link here." It's the big peak that's really going to do us in. As much pain, suffering, death and economic disruption we've had, there's been 5 to 20 percent of the people infected. ... That's a long ways to get to 60 to 70 percent," he explained.

NEWS SOURCES:usatoday.com, foxnews.com
