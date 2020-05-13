FDA 'Fast Tracks' coronavirus vaccine, here's when human tests begin

If you haven't heard of Moderna, they were the first company to announce that they had a vaccine outlined to battle the coronavirus COVID-19. Now, the FDA has 'fast tracked' their vaccine.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company is about to start phase two of the trialing process for the vaccine this Summer. So what does 'fast track' mean? According to the FDA, fast track is a "process designed to facilitate the development, and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need." Basically, it means that the FDA is working closely with Moderna so the vaccine can get through the rigorous regulatory process as fast as possible.

At the moment, there is no vaccine or cure for coronavirus, but there are several antibody drugs that are currently being tested, read more on that here. Phase two of Moderna's vaccine trial will be tested "several hundred" volunteers, and then study's will be conducted on these volunteers to establish whether or not the vaccine has provided the hosts with immunity to COVID-19. Depending on the results from phase two, researchers will either go back to re-testing or more onto phase three.