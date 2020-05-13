Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,596 Reviews & Articles | 60,683 News Posts

FDA 'Fast Tracks' coronavirus vaccine, here's when human tests begin

The FDA has fast tracked the first coronavirus vaccine developed by US company Moderna

Jak Connor | May 13, 2020 at 05:32 am CDT (1 min, 27 secs time to read)

If you haven't heard of Moderna, they were the first company to announce that they had a vaccine outlined to battle the coronavirus COVID-19. Now, the FDA has 'fast tracked' their vaccine.

FDA 'Fast Tracks' coronavirus vaccine, here's when human tests begin 24 | TweakTown.com

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company is about to start phase two of the trialing process for the vaccine this Summer. So what does 'fast track' mean? According to the FDA, fast track is a "process designed to facilitate the development, and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need." Basically, it means that the FDA is working closely with Moderna so the vaccine can get through the rigorous regulatory process as fast as possible.

At the moment, there is no vaccine or cure for coronavirus, but there are several antibody drugs that are currently being tested, read more on that here. Phase two of Moderna's vaccine trial will be tested "several hundred" volunteers, and then study's will be conducted on these volunteers to establish whether or not the vaccine has provided the hosts with immunity to COVID-19. Depending on the results from phase two, researchers will either go back to re-testing or more onto phase three.

Buy at Amazon

NMC PST141C COVID-19 Protect Yourself Poster, Vinyl, 18' x 12' (PST141C)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$20.41
$20.41--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/12/2020 at 9:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:forbes.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.