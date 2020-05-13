Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,596 Reviews & Articles | 60,682 News Posts

Dr. Fauci drops bombshell information about coronavirus life longevity

Dr. Anthony Fauci has revealed just how long the coronavirus is expected to stick around for

Jak Connor | May 13, 2020 at 04:33 am CDT (1 min, 30 secs time to read)

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci has expressed how long the coronavirus COVID-19 is expected to hang around for.

Dr. Fauci drops bombshell information about coronavirus life longevity 25 | TweakTown.com

Everyone is wondering if the coronavirus COVID-19 will eventually be killed, or if we should expect to live out the rest of our days alongside the virus. In a recent interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Dr. Fauci was discussing whether or not we can expect the NFL to return anytime soon, so if you are interested in that check out the interview here. Throughout the same interview, Dr. Fauci dropped a bombshell quote where he stated the following:

"[SARS-CoV-2] is so transmissible, and it is so widespread throughout the world, that even if our infections get well controlled and go down dramatically during the summer, there is virtually no chance it will be eradicated. Which means there will be infections in the Southern Hemisphere, in South Africa, in Argentina, places like that. And with the travel, the global travel, every single day, of literally hundreds of thousands of people coming into the United States every day from all over, there's no chance we're going to be virus-free."

Based on what Dr. Fauci said we can't expect the virus to go away anytime soon, and that it seems we will be living with this pandemic for quite some time. It seems like it will be a very long road back to normal life, and lots of monitoring of the current situation to correctly gauge what our next steps forward will be.

Buy at Amazon

NMC PST141C COVID-19 Protect Yourself Poster, Vinyl, 18' x 12' (PST141C)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$20.41
$20.41--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/12/2020 at 9:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.