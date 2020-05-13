Dr. Fauci drops bombshell information about coronavirus life longevity

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci has expressed how long the coronavirus COVID-19 is expected to hang around for.

Everyone is wondering if the coronavirus COVID-19 will eventually be killed, or if we should expect to live out the rest of our days alongside the virus. In a recent interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Dr. Fauci was discussing whether or not we can expect the NFL to return anytime soon, so if you are interested in that check out the interview here. Throughout the same interview, Dr. Fauci dropped a bombshell quote where he stated the following:

"[SARS-CoV-2] is so transmissible, and it is so widespread throughout the world, that even if our infections get well controlled and go down dramatically during the summer, there is virtually no chance it will be eradicated. Which means there will be infections in the Southern Hemisphere, in South Africa, in Argentina, places like that. And with the travel, the global travel, every single day, of literally hundreds of thousands of people coming into the United States every day from all over, there's no chance we're going to be virus-free."

Based on what Dr. Fauci said we can't expect the virus to go away anytime soon, and that it seems we will be living with this pandemic for quite some time. It seems like it will be a very long road back to normal life, and lots of monitoring of the current situation to correctly gauge what our next steps forward will be.