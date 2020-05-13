Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
This is the reason why men get worse coronavirus cases than women

A study has revealed the reason why men get more severe cases of COVID-19 than women

Jak Connor | May 13, 2020

This isn't the first time we have heard that men, on average, get a more severe case of COVID-19 than women. But now a new study has been published revealing the reason why this happens.

According to a new study European Heart Journal via MedicalXpress, men contain a higher concentration of a particular enzyme called angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) in their blood than women. This enzyme is what the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 needs to infect healthy cells, so it makes sense that men are experiencing more severe cases of COVID-19 than women.

The leader of this study, Dr. Adriaan Voors, Professor of Cardiology at the University Medical Center Groningen in the Netherlands, said, "ACE2 is a receptor on the surface of cells. It binds to the coronavirus and allows it to enter and infect healthy cells after it is has been modified by another protein on the surface of the cell, called TMPRSS2. High levels of ACE2 are present in the lungs and, therefore, it is thought to play a crucial role in the progression of lung disorders related to COVID-19."

This research coincides with recent research that was conducted by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention that found the fatality rate was 1.7% for women and 2.8% for men. Judging on recent research, and previously released research it seems that being male means that you are more susceptible to a severe case of COVID-19 than women.

NEWS SOURCE:medicalxpress.com
