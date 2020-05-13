These drugs will save us from the coronavirus before a vaccine will

It's highly likely that these drugs that scientists are developing will be what saves us from coronavirus until a vaccine arrives and is distributed out to everyone.

Those drugs are antibody treatments, and many scientists around the world are currently shoulder-deep in research trying to figure out the best possible combination of antibodies to battle COVID-19. One of the leading company's developing an antibody treatment is Celltrion, a South Korean company that is planning on starting clinical trials this July. According to Business Korea, Celltrion could be the first company in the world to develop antibody-based medicine for COVID-19 patients.

There are other companies around the world working on antibody drugs, but one I want to mention here specifically is Sorrento partnering with Mount Sinai Medical Center for "COVI-SHIELD". This is an antibody-drug that will use mutations to increase the life of three different antibodies. The idea behind this drug is that when a person is given the cocktail of antibodies that the drug will protect the antibodies if the virus mutates. The researchers have also said that these drugs can also boost the immune system in patients that are already infected with COVID-19, speed up recovery, and also give temporary immunity to healthy people.

"If the treatments are successful, they may be able to provide protection for as long as two months. Someone who has been working remotely could potentially get an antibody shot to help protect them as they return to the office, and then get another treatment in two months."

All of the treatments and drugs mentioned above are currently undergoing testing still, but this testing will be completed far quicker than a vaccine will. So, it's most likely that these types of antibody treatments will be rolled out to the population before a vaccine will arrive.