Check out this full-body anti-pandemic suit, perfect for coronavirus

The new Micrashell anti-pandemic suit allows you to 'safely socialize in times of a pandemic'

OK -- let's face it... some people really want to socialize, and even when there's an on-going pandemic (like the novel coronavirus pandemic right now), socializing can be hard. Well, not anymore!

Thanks to the geniuses at Production Club, a newly-designed anti-pandemic suit has been created dubbed Micrashell. It is a full suit that feels like it's ripped out of movies and games, with the designers explaining that Micrashell was born as a "socially responsible solution to safely allow people to interact in close proximity".

The team continues, explaining Micrashell as being specifically designed to "satisfy the needs of nightlife, live events and entertainment industries, Micrashell is a virus-shielded, easy to control, fun to wear, disinfectable, fast to deploy personal protective equipment (PPE) that allows socializing without distancing". Alrighty then.

Production Club gives a quick overview of its Micrashell suit, explaining it as a "Air-tight top suit + hybrid soft+hard helmet made of tactical, high performance cut resistant fabric and developed for durability, endurance and easy disinfecting procedures. Main materials based on UHMWPE fabrics and lightweight film composite, including sealed sewed patterns and ornaments as well as cordura inserts. This offshoot of a hazmat suit contains two lithium-ion cell battery systems for uninterrupted active operation and are easy charge and swap when discharged (18650 type batteries)".

There are some spots on the suit that are giving me some Apex Legends vibes here, where there are some Shield Cell-looking supply systems on the Micrashell suit. Production Club explains that the supply system is "based on canisters that easily snap into its magnetic base".

The team continues: "each container has a unique position and entrance port which helps avoid mistakes when placing drinks or vape pods. Additionally, each deposit has a 'hassle free' side button that triggers the nozzle when it is time to drink or vape".

I know, I know -- you're thinking "I don't need to take my suit off to have a blast off my vape and swig from my drink, THIS IS THE FUTURE" and yeah, it probably is. At least, if you wanted to fly off to some distant planet like Mars -- and not just the club to rock out to Jenny from the Block by Jennifer Lopez.

You wouldn't be able to socialize at a club, in a anti-pandemic suit without checking your Twitter and social feeds, right? That's why there is a pouch for your smartphone -- where the entire Micrashell anti-pandemic suit can be controlled through smartphone app integration. Here you can control your cameras, lighting animations, audio and music tools, and more.

You can read more about the Micrashell anti-pandemic suit here.