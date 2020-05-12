Apple AirPods Pro earbuds are on sale at Amazon

One of the things Apple is most famous for its consistently high profit margins. One of the ways Apple maintains those high profit margins is to rarely discount its hardware. Since the hardware is almost always the same price, even small discounts get Apple fans shopping for new gadgets excited.

Amazon has a deal going right now on the Apple AirPods Pro that brings them to the lowest price we've ever seen at Amazon. The usual retail price for the AirPods Pro is $249. Amazon routinely has them marked down by 6% to $234.95 with free Prime shipping.

Currently, an additional discount of $6.96 is being added to all AirPods Pro headphones in the cart at Amazon. An in-cart discount means that when you first hop over to the product listing, the discount is not taken off the price. The discount will be added as a line item in the cart before check out. For those unfamiliar with the earbuds, they have active noise cancellation and transparency mode to allow users to hear what's going on around them.

They ship with three sizes of soft silicone tips for customized fit and sweat and water-resistant. The headphones also support "Hey Siri" commands and come with a wireless charging case good for 24 hours of battery life. The earbuds themselves are good for up to 4.5 hours of use per charge. The big difference between the Pro and non-Pro AirPods is the noise canceling and EQ technology. A recent rumor suggested that Apple was working on a product called the AirPods Pro Lite without the active noise cancellation, but with the same design as the existing AirPods Pro.