Why UV light will be a great weapon we can use to fight coronavirus

The journey back to a normal world after all this coronavirus stuff is going to be a long a grueling one, but there are some things that will help speed up the progress.

One of those things is ultraviolet light, or UV light. If you didn't know, UV light has the capability of killing SARS-CoV-2 primarily on surfaces. So how does it work? UV light destroys the nucleic acids, the DNA or RNA of bacteria, microbes, and viruses. It also adds new chemical bonds to the microbe that then prevent that cell from replicating, thus stopping a spreading effect from happening.

Doctors already know that UV light is effective against the coronavirus family as it has already proven useful against MERS, SARS, and even Ebola. Places around the world have already begun adopting UV light, China is disinfecting entire buses with UV light, as well as some banks are using UV light to clean money. If you are interested in finding out more about UV light, check out this video here.