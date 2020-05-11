AMD Ryzen 9 4900U: 8-core CPU at 4.3GHz for ultra-thin gaming laptops

This would be the fastest 8-core Renoir CPU for ultra-thin notebooks, offering up to 4.3GHz

It looks like AMD has another ace up its sleeve with the Ryzen 9 4900U making a surprise appearance in the 3DMark database, as spotted by TUM_APISAK.

The 3DMark database has two interesting entries: the Ryzen 9 4900U and Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition processors. Both of these new AMD chips are 8-core and 16-thread SKUs, with the same boost clock of up to 4.3GHz.

VideoCardz reports that the Extreme Edition version of the CPU is most likely "being prepared for a very specific ultra-thin OEM design". Interestingly, AMD's only major CPU competitor in Intel used to name their high-end desktop CPUs as "Extreme Edition". AMD... you sly dog, you.