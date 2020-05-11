Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
AMD Ryzen 9 4900U: 8-core CPU at 4.3GHz for ultra-thin gaming laptops

This would be the fastest 8-core Renoir CPU for ultra-thin notebooks, offering up to 4.3GHz

Anthony Garreffa | May 11, 2020 at 08:27 pm CDT (0 mins, 33 secs time to read)

It looks like AMD has another ace up its sleeve with the Ryzen 9 4900U making a surprise appearance in the 3DMark database, as spotted by TUM_APISAK.

The 3DMark database has two interesting entries: the Ryzen 9 4900U and Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition processors. Both of these new AMD chips are 8-core and 16-thread SKUs, with the same boost clock of up to 4.3GHz.

VideoCardz reports that the Extreme Edition version of the CPU is most likely "being prepared for a very specific ultra-thin OEM design". Interestingly, AMD's only major CPU competitor in Intel used to name their high-end desktop CPUs as "Extreme Edition". AMD... you sly dog, you.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

