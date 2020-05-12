This coronavirus 'miracle patient' survived the virus after 64 days

With so much terrible coronavirus-related information spilling into the news, it's becoming quite hard to come across a nice story that has the words 'coronavirus' attached to it.

Well, not everything is a dire situation, or at least that isn't the case anymore for 54-year-old Gregg Garfield, who was just discharged from a California hospital after spending longer than two months there barely surviving. Garfield has now been deemed the "miracle patient" by the doctors and nurses working at the hospital as he, unfortunately, contracted a severe case of COVID-19. Against the odds, Garfield survived the virus, which attacked his vital organs.

Garfield was put on a ventilator, and according to Dr. Daniel Dea, "I believe there is a 70 percent or above mortality rate for COVID patients that go on a ventilator. So for him to survive with a near full recovery is amazing. He's our miracle patient. It kind of reaffirms all the hard work that we do." Click here to see the video of Garfield leaving the hospital with the assistance of his girlfriend and sister. The video has since gone viral, and Garfield has become an icon for the few positive coronavirus stories out there.