This AI can predict if you have coronavirus COVID-19 without testing

Researchers at the King's College London, Massachusetts General Hospital, and health science company ZOE have managed to create artificial intelligence capable of predicting if a person has COVID-19 without conducting a test.

The AI was created using data from the COVID Symptom Study app that is being used by more than 3.3 million people. These people who have downloaded the app are reporting their daily health status, which includes a long list of symptoms such as coughing, fatigue, fever, loss of taste and smell, and more. The researchers looked at the data and found which symptoms were most likely associated with a positive test if the person was to have one.

The researchers then created a mathematical model that can predict with nearly 80% accuracy whether a person is likely to have a COVID-19 infection based on these four symptoms: loss of smell or taste, severe or persistent cough, fatigue, and skipping meals. The mathematical model also takes into account the person's age and sex. The researchers applied this model to a group of 800,000 users and predicted that 17.42% of the users were likely to already have a COVID-19 infection. If you are interested in reading more about this study, check out this link here.