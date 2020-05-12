Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,594 Reviews & Articles | 60,652 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is up to 50% faster than RTX 2080 Ti in 4K gamingflame

Coronavirus has caused 32% of students to not want to attend college

You won't believe how many high school students won't attend colleges next year if courses are online-only

Jak Connor | May 12, 2020 at 04:34 am CDT (1 min, 6 secs time to read)

Since the coronavirus pandemic begun sweeping the nation colleges have opted for online-only courses, but what will that do for overall student numbers at colleges?

Coronavirus has caused 32% of students to not want to attend college 20 | TweakTown.com

According to a recent survey conducted by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), out of the 2,000 graduating high school and college students who took the survey between the dates of April 18th and 26th, 32% of the participants said they would not attend college the next academic year if their course was online-only.

Despite the large amount of negative feedback coming from high school and college students in regards to online classrooms, NSHSS President James Lewis said "I think that students will adapt and institutions will get better at delivering the college experience in a virtual way. Students may complain about the things they are missing, but I am confident that they will make the best of the situation."

Lewis pointed to another statistic the survey uncovered and that was 53% of participants who preferred in-person classes said they were willing to adapt to the new online learning environment. Lewis also said, "I do think that students will be more willing to consider some combination of in-person and virtual learning in the future. Not every class needs a physical classroom."

Buy at Amazon

Geekirumi! handmade crochet amigurumi coronavirus stress ball

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/12/2020 at 1:53 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:newsweek.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.