Coronavirus has caused 32% of students to not want to attend college

Since the coronavirus pandemic begun sweeping the nation colleges have opted for online-only courses, but what will that do for overall student numbers at colleges?

According to a recent survey conducted by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), out of the 2,000 graduating high school and college students who took the survey between the dates of April 18th and 26th, 32% of the participants said they would not attend college the next academic year if their course was online-only.

Despite the large amount of negative feedback coming from high school and college students in regards to online classrooms, NSHSS President James Lewis said "I think that students will adapt and institutions will get better at delivering the college experience in a virtual way. Students may complain about the things they are missing, but I am confident that they will make the best of the situation."

Lewis pointed to another statistic the survey uncovered and that was 53% of participants who preferred in-person classes said they were willing to adapt to the new online learning environment. Lewis also said, "I do think that students will be more willing to consider some combination of in-person and virtual learning in the future. Not every class needs a physical classroom."