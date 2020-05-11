Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
WWDC 2020 rumor claims the AirPods Studio headphones will debut

AirPods Studio are rumored to feature a magnetic headband and earcups

Shane McGlaun | May 11, 2020

A new rumor is going around that claims Apple will be unveiling a new set of over-ear headphones at WWDC 2020. The rumor claims that headphones are over-ear units called the AirPods Studio (AirPods Pro pictured). The headphones are said to be highly customizable and aiming at a price point of $349.

If Apple brings the AirPods Studio headphones to market at that price, it would put them on equal footing with the popular Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4 offerings. The headphones would be Apple's first over-ear units, developed under the codename B515. Rumors have claimed that the AirPods Studio will feature a magnetic headband and earcups, which aren't offered on any competitor's products.

One interesting fact is that the headphones are claimed to be as customizable as an Apple Watch. There is no indication of how exactly that customization will be pulled off. Presumably, the sound will be customizable along with the levels of noise cancellation.

If the headphones do launch at $349, they will be the most expensive that Apple has offered in the AirPods line. Apple fans would likely choose them over the similarly priced offerings from Bose and Sony, assuming noise cancellation is up to par. The expectation is that the headphones will also support AAC and come in multiple colors. It's unclear exactly how magnetic earcups and headband would function. The headphones are expected debut at WWDC 2020, which will be vastly different this year than in years past due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWDC 2020 will be a completely virtual event that is free of charge for developers.

