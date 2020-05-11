Universities in Kansas to reopen this Fall despite coronavirus fears

Universities in Kansas are already laying down plans for reopening, and will be offering in-person classes this fall.

Since March, universities in Kansas have been closed and fully moved classes online due to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country. State officials have now asked universities to figure out when they want to reopen, and according to recent report Kansas' universities will reopen this fall. Wichita State Provost Rick Muma said, "We're hoping that we'll have very robust offerings like we normally do in the face-to-face environment."

The university has also said that students will need to start taking their own health seriously, and will also need to start adding masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes to their school shopping list. The universities are also preparing for a second wave of coronavirus, which could cause universities to go back to online lessons. Right now instructors and professors are being trained for online courses in case of a second wave.