Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,593 Reviews & Articles | 60,624 News Posts

New coronavirus outbreak in China causes concern for a second wave

New coronavirus cases are popping up in China, causing authorities to fear a second wave of COVID-19

Jak Connor | May 11, 2020 at 04:20 am CDT (0 mins, 56 secs time to read)

Fears are spreading of a second coronavirus wave sweeping through China as new cases with untraced origins are popping up in different provinces.

New coronavirus outbreak in China causes concern for a second wave 18 | TweakTown.com

These new cases being detected come right after the Chinese government officially stated that all regions in the country are at a medium risk of infection. Now, China's national health commission officially reported 17 new cases, its second day of double-digit rises and the highest number in the last two weeks.

Just this past Sunday, Chinese authorities reclassified the city of Shulan in the Jilin province to 'high risk'. Three people were found to have the virus Shulan, bringing the city's total case count to 12. In response to these now new cases, Chinese authorities have ordered the closure of all public places in Shulan city, which includes places such as sports facilities, cinemas, restaurants, libraries and more.

If you are interested in reading more about the concern of a second coronavirus wave, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Geekirumi! handmade crochet amigurumi coronavirus stress ball

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/11/2020 at 3:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:theguardian.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.