Coronavirus app is being developed by WHO, here's why you'll need it

Coronavirus information is everywhere online, which means there's still quite a large amount of misinformation coming with it. To battle this misinformation, the World Health Organization is developing their own app.

According to a report by Reuters, the WHO is currently in the middle of developing a coronavirus app that will provide all that download it legitimate information regarding COVID-19. The idea behind the app is to provide education on the virus for people (especially in under-resourced countries) who might not have the resources to figure out if they have COVID-19, or if they have the symptoms.

The app will ask users a series of questions about their symptoms and then provide guidance for what that person should do next. The app is also rumored to have Bluetooth-based contact tracing, according to an official who spoke to Reuters. The app will apparently be released in about a month, and when it is, I'll be sure to update you with another post.