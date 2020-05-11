Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Coronavirus app is being developed by WHO, here's why you'll need it

The World Health Organization is reportedly developing a coronavirus app, and here's what it will entail

Coronavirus information is everywhere online, which means there's still quite a large amount of misinformation coming with it. To battle this misinformation, the World Health Organization is developing their own app.

Coronavirus app is being developed by WHO, here's why you'll need it 01 | TweakTown.com

According to a report by Reuters, the WHO is currently in the middle of developing a coronavirus app that will provide all that download it legitimate information regarding COVID-19. The idea behind the app is to provide education on the virus for people (especially in under-resourced countries) who might not have the resources to figure out if they have COVID-19, or if they have the symptoms.

The app will ask users a series of questions about their symptoms and then provide guidance for what that person should do next. The app is also rumored to have Bluetooth-based contact tracing, according to an official who spoke to Reuters. The app will apparently be released in about a month, and when it is, I'll be sure to update you with another post.

