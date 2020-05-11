Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,593 Reviews & Articles | 60,626 News Posts

Llama's could give humans 'immediate immunity' to the coronavirus

Researchers have found a secret inside of llamas that may be able to kill the coronavirus COVID-19

Jak Connor | May 11, 2020 at 06:31 am CDT (1 min, 35 secs time to read)

It's not the first time we have heard about scientists finding something special inside of a llama, and this time the news is even more promising.

Llama's could give humans 'immediate immunity' to the coronavirus 01 | TweakTown.com

According to researchers from the University of Texas, the National Institutes of Health, and Ghent University in Belgium, llama's could be the weapon humans need to battle the coronavirus. How? Well, the researchers say that llama antibodies have the capability of neutralizing the spike protein in COVID-19, this is the key element of the virus that hooks itself onto new host human cells. Once the virus has hooked itself into new cells, it begins its replication process, but if the spike protein is neutralized, the spread doesn't continue.

Jason McLellan, associate professor of molecular biosciences at UT-Austin, said, "While we were working on this project, the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus emerged, and the spike proteins are pretty similar between SARS-CoV-2 and the original SARS. We thought that maybe this nanobody if we isolated it, would also bind to this one." McLellan also believes that these llama antibodies could give humans temporary immunity, here's what he said, "Immediately after injection, they'll basically have immunity to that virus. It will wane over time, after a certain number of months, perhaps, but they become immediately immune."

The first steps for these antibodies are animal testing, which is planned to start sometime soon. If the testing on animals goes well, scientists and researchers will move onto human clinical trials. It should also be noted that if all testing and trials go well, these antibodies can be grown artificially in mass quantities, meaning that they can be distributed out to the public efficiently.

Buy at Amazon

Geekirumi! handmade crochet amigurumi coronavirus stress ball

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/11/2020 at 3:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, cell.com, statesman.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.