These three drugs reduce coronavirus symptoms and speed up recovery

Three drugs have been found to reduce coronavirus symptoms and speed up overall recovery time considerably
As doctors and researchers discover more about the coronavirus, new drugs that could assist in the fight against the virus pop up. Now, a triple-drug combo could be the answer doctors are looking for.
In a new study published in The Lancet journal, it's detailed that three drugs, interferon beta-1b, lopinavir-ritonavir, and ribavirin, have been tested on COVID-19 patients. The researchers divided 127 confirmed COVID-19 patients into two groups, the first group of 86 were given the triple-drug therapy, and the second group of 41 was given the lopinavir-ritonavir combo. All of the patients' cases were mild, and all patients recovered, but what was interesting was the time of recovery and how fast some patients lost COVID-19 symptoms.
The triple-drug group recovered far quicker than the double drug group, as they tested negative for COVID-19 after just 7 days. The double drug group needed a whole 12 days to test negative for the virus. What was also interesting was that patients who had the triple-drug combo lost COVID-19 symptoms much faster, an average of 4 days compared to 8 days. University of California San Francisco's Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said, "This study is really refreshing because it tells us remdesivir isn't the only game in town, and maybe there are other options around. These drugs have a track record of safety."