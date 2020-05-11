Here's how the coronavirus so easily avoids the human immune system

Researchers might've found the specific part of the coronavirus that makes it so easy to infect people

Researchers have identified the biochemical mechanism that might explain how the coronavirus infects people so easily.

A new study that has been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has taken a look at SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 infection. The researchers found the biochemical mechanism that allows the virus to avoid the human body immune system response. According to the study, which was led by Fang Li, a professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine, the specific mechanism is the virus' spike protein and how it "unlocks" human cells.

Here's what Li said, "Typically when a virus develops mechanisms to evade immune responses, it loses its potency to infect people. However, SARS-CoV-2 maintains its infectivity using two mechanisms. First, during its limited exposure time, the tip of the viral key grabs a receptor protein on human cells quickly and firmly. Second, the pre-activation of the viral key allows the virus to more effectively infect human cells."

Findings:

The tip of the viral key binds strongly to human cells;

The tip of the viral key is often hidden; and when new virus particles are made, the viral key is already pre-activated by a human enzyme

Li says that the research should shine a light on SARS-CoV-2, and the properties such as the potency and evasiveness of the virus will need to be taken into heavy consideration when designing a vaccine or antibody drugs. If you are interested in reading more about this study, check out this link here.