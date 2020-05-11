Here's the chances of death if you get coronavirus COVID-19 in the US

A new study that has been published online has calculated the death rate for coronavirus COVID-19 patients in the United States.

According to researcher Anirban Basu, who directs the department of pharmacy at the University of Washington in Seattle, 1.3% of COVID-19 patients will die from the virus. This calculation is based on the cumulative deaths and detected cases from around the country. It should be noted that this calculation hasn't taken into account the amount of undetected cases, which are people that have contracted to the virus but have shown no symptoms and aren't officially reported.

Basu notes that if those people were added into the calculation that it's likely the COVID-19 mortality rate (death rate) would be closer to 1%. Basu also said that correct social distancing measures will also assist in keeping the death rate down, but even if everyone abides by the correct social distancing measures its still estimated by the White House that there will be anywhere between 100,000 and 200,000 COVID-19 deaths this year. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the seasonal flu death rate sits at around 0.1%, so as you can see, the COVID-19 death rate is astronomically higher.