Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,594 Reviews & Articles | 60,628 News Posts

Here's the chances of death if you get coronavirus COVID-19 in the US

A study has calculated the death rate for coronavirus patients in the United States

Jak Connor | May 11, 2020 at 08:32 am CDT (1 min, 7 secs time to read)

A new study that has been published online has calculated the death rate for coronavirus COVID-19 patients in the United States.

Here's the chances of death if you get coronavirus COVID-19 in the US 16 | TweakTown.com

According to researcher Anirban Basu, who directs the department of pharmacy at the University of Washington in Seattle, 1.3% of COVID-19 patients will die from the virus. This calculation is based on the cumulative deaths and detected cases from around the country. It should be noted that this calculation hasn't taken into account the amount of undetected cases, which are people that have contracted to the virus but have shown no symptoms and aren't officially reported.

Basu notes that if those people were added into the calculation that it's likely the COVID-19 mortality rate (death rate) would be closer to 1%. Basu also said that correct social distancing measures will also assist in keeping the death rate down, but even if everyone abides by the correct social distancing measures its still estimated by the White House that there will be anywhere between 100,000 and 200,000 COVID-19 deaths this year. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the seasonal flu death rate sits at around 0.1%, so as you can see, the COVID-19 death rate is astronomically higher.

Buy at Amazon

Geekirumi! handmade crochet amigurumi coronavirus stress ball

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/11/2020 at 3:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:medicalxpress.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.