This coronavirus antibody treatment is neutralizing COVID-19 infection

As the coronavirus continues to ravage the planet, doctors, researchers, and scientists are looking for ways to treat the virus while we wait for a vaccine to be developed.

Researchers out of the Netherlands, Israel, and Japan have developed a new synthetic treatment that encompasses blood transfusions. The study describes a newly synthesized antibody that has been developed in labs and has proven to neutralize virus in a lab environment. A Dutch team of researchers developed a monoclonal antibody called 47D11 that targets the spike protein in SARS-CoV-2 and neutralizes it.

The next step for this newly developed antibody is moving onto human clinical trials, and if the drug is proven to be effective, it could be moved onto being mass-produced and rolled out to patients around the world. Another interesting fact about this synthesized antibody is that it can also fight off the SARS, the precursor to SARS-CoV-2. Utrecht researcher Berend-Jan Bosch spoke to The Guardian and said, "Such a neutralizing antibody has the potential to alter the course of infection in the infected host, support virus clearance or protect an uninfected individual that is exposed to the virus."

If you are interested in reading more about this study, check out the full report over on Nature here.

This also isn't the first time we have heard of blood plasma treatment; other countries around the world are also using this form of treatment on COVID-19 patients. The only problem is that there isn't enough of this treatment to go around, read more on that here.