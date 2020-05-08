Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
This treatment is protecting men from a coronavirus COVID-19 infection

A treatment that is usually given to prostate cancer patients could be used to protect men from the coronavirus

Jak Connor | May 8, 2020 at 11:33 pm CDT (1 min, 42 secs time to read)

A new study has examined the affects of a cancer treatment on coronavirus patients, and has found that this form of treatment could protect men from a COVID-19 infection.

The research was published in leading cancer journal Annals of Oncology, and reveals that researchers found that androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT) that is usually used on prostate cancer patients could work against COVID-19. The research states that patients administered ADT drugs were less likely to develop COVID-19, and if they did still develop a COVID-19 infection it was far less severe than if they didn't have the drug.

Out of 4,532 men in Veneto, Italy, 430 were reported to have cancer and 118 of them had prostate cancer. Males with cancer have an increased risk of COVID-19 infection at 1.8x the normal rate, on top of that they also develop a more severe infection. The researchers looked at the entire population of prostate cancer patients in Veneto, and found that out of the 5,273 patients on ADT, only four of them had COVID-19.

This discovery was eyebrow raising for researchers, and now they believe that men who do not have prostate cancer can still be treated with ADT, which could either entirely prevent a COVID-19 infection or cut down the severity of the infection considerably.

Swiss Universita della Svizzera Italiana professor Andrea Alimonti said, "I hope that our findings inspire other clinicians to carry out clinical trials using transient ADT in men infected with COVID-19, in addition to other experimental therapies. Although these data need to be further validated in additional large cohorts of patients with COVID-19, they provide an answer to the hypothesis that androgen levels can facilitate coronavirus infections and increase the severity of symptoms, as has been seen in male patients."

If you are interested in reading more about this study, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:annalsofoncology.org, bgr.com
