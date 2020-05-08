These two drugs are 'very potent' at battling coronavirus COVID-19

Researchers from Korea have taken forty-eight Food And Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs and have trialed them against SARS-CoV-2. What they found was that two of them had very promising results at battling the virus.

The research was published in the Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology. According to the study, the researchers tested all of the drugs in Vero cells, which are a cell line developed from kidney cells of the African Green Monkey. What the researchers found was that an anti-helminthic drug called 'niclosamide' showed "very potent" affects against SARS-CoV-2.

The report says that the downside to this drug is its lack of absorption, but with "Further development or drug formulation could enable an effective delivery of this drug to the target tissue," states the report. The other drug that showed promising results was 'ciclesonide', which is used to treat asthma and allergic rhinitis. The second drug has also proven anti-inflammatory activity and may be able to control a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Here's what the report said about the ciclesonide, "With its proven anti-inflammatory activity, ciclesonide may represent as a potent drug which can manifest [the] dual roles [of antiviral and anti-inflammatory] for the control of SARS-CoV-2 infection".