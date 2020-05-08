Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Sweden's coronavirus death toll is nearing a 'horrifying' number

Jak Connor | May 8, 2020

As the coronavirus continues to ravage Europe, one of the countries is nearing a horrifyingly large number - 3,000 deaths.

According to Sweden's chief epidemiologist at Sweden's public health agency, Anders Tegnell, Sweden is currently nearing the 3,000 deceased mark, "a horrifyingly large number". Tegnell is the main person leading the defense for the country against COVID-19, and previously openly supported the idea of the nation not going into lockdown as he was "not convinced" it was necessary.

Tegnell told Aftonbladet, the Swedish capital Stockholm newspaper, "I'm not convinced at all - we are constantly thinking about this." Tegnell also said to Aftonbladet that children are at minimal risk to the virus, despite there being at least 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among those that are 9 or younger. There are also at least 282 confirmed cases among those that are between the ages 10 and 19.

