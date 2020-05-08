Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Coronavirus traces found in patients' semen, is COVID-19 an STD?

A study has found traces of COVID-19 in semen, raising the question is the coronavirus an STD?

May 8, 2020

Chinese researchers have now detected traces of COVID-19 in semen, raising the concern of whether or not COVID-19 can be transmitted sexually.

According to a study that examined thirty-six men that were hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19, doctors detected semen in six of them. The study was published in JAMA Network Open, and no long-term follow up was conducted, so it's still unknown how long the virus stayed in the semen or if it could have been spread to a partner during sex.

John Brooks, chief medical officer for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) coronavirus response to this study, was, "These are intriguing results". After that comment, he went on to explain that this doesn't mean semen is necessarily infectious. At the moment, there are no known cases of COVID-19 that spread through sexual contact, and that the coronavirus mainly spreads through droplets produced when people cough.

