This COVID-19 treatment is curing several coronavirus patients

Austria is curing coronavirus COVID-19 patients with this form of treatment

Jak Connor | May 8, 2020

A new report has come out from Austria that claims that doctors there are curing coronavirus patients with blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.

Blood plasma treatment isn't unheard of and is currently being used in several other countries around the world. The problem with this treatment is that the effectiveness of it is still quite unknown, meaning that more medical data is needed to be gathered before it can be deemed a viable treatment option. This brings us to the results coming out of the southeastern city of Graz, where three patients who had transfusions are now all cured of the virus.

Robert Krause, an infectious disease specialist at the hospital, did say, though, that this form of treatment is "an option for hand-picked patients and is not readily transferable". In total, twenty people in Austria have been treated with this therapy, which uses the antibodies from already cured COVID-19 patients to battle the disease in currently infected patients. Another problem with this form of treatment is the lack of blood donations from already cured patients. The more donations from cured COVID-19 patients means healthcare professionals can perform more tests on a much wider scale.

