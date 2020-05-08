Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
This coronavirus treatment is reducing death rate in critical patients

Doctors may have found a way to extend the life of critical coronavirus patients

Jak Connor | May 8, 2020 at 07:36 am CDT (1 min, 19 secs time to read)

Since the recent discovery that a COVID-19 infection may lead to blood clotting in some patients, doctors have administered some critical patients with blood thinners to gauge their reaction. The results are promising.

In a new pre-peer reviewed study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, doctors examined more than 2,700 patients that were hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection. The doctors found that the same amount of patients died while not on a ventilator was almost the same regardless of whether they received a blood-thinning drug. The promising part of this is that the doctors noticed that the patients who were administered the blood-thinning drug survived for a week longer than those who didn't have them.

Critical patients that were hooked up to ventilators that received blood-thinners were found to more likely survive - 63% of patients who received the drugs survived compared to 29% who didn't receive them. While all this information sounds fantastic, the study does mention that the doctors can't rule out the possibility that the patients who survived recovered for different reasons other than the blood-thinners. More research is needed to be done, and researchers and doctors at Mount Sinai will be conducting a study that will include 5,000 COVID-19 patients taking blood-thinners.

If the results come back positive, then we could perhaps see blood-thinners be used on many COVID-19 patients as a way to stop blood clots that could eventually lead to death.

NEWS SOURCES:onlinejacc.org, statnews.com
