UK now the leading country in Europe for coronavirus COVID-19 deaths

The United Kingdom is now the first country in Europe that has reached 30,000 deaths from the coronavirus

Jak Connor | May 7, 2020 at 05:15 am CDT (0 mins, 50 secs time to read)

It's a sad day in the United Kingdom (UK) as the coronavirus continues to take lives across the country.

According to a recent report by BBC, the United Kingdom is now the first country in Europe that has reached 30,000 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19. In total, the UK has unfortunately lost 30,076 lives to COVID-19, and is now the second-highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world, following behind the United States, which is above 70,000.

The UK has moved past Italy's death toll for coronavirus, which is sitting at around 29,684. Experts have said that its still too early to make comparisons between countries, and that each country has different testing methods and regimes. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said, "It is difficult to make international comparisons with certainty, there will be a time for that."

NEWS SOURCE:bbc.com
