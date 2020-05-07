This device might be what everyone needs to eradicate the coronavirus

A device such as this one might be what everyone needs to be able to beat the coronavirus COVID-19 at home

With the case count for coronavirus growing larger and larger, its becoming more apparent each day that people need some form of device that can test people in the safety of their homes.

Luckily, researchers at the Northwestern University and the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, Chicago have developed a small health monitor that people can wear at home. This health monitor can be seen above in the image, and as you can see it resembles a larger band aid, but is still relatively small. Users wear it at the base of their throats and the wearable monitors for any preliminary signs of COVID-19.

These signs would include the following symptoms: intense coughing, labored/heavy breathing, heart rate, body temperature, and more. Once the device detects some symptoms it will wirelessly send the data to a cloud serve that's HIPPA-protected and then the data is received by physicians who can decide what the next step is for that specific person. According to Northwestern professor John A. Rogers, "The most recent studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggest that the earliest signs of a COVID-19 infection are fever, coughing, and difficulty in breathing."

He continued, "We developed customized devices, data algorithms, user interfaces, and cloud-based data systems in direct response to specific needs brought to us by frontline healthcare workers. We're fully engaged in contributing our expertise in bioelectronic engineering to help address the pandemic, using technologies that we are able to deploy now, for immediate use on actual patients and other affected individuals."