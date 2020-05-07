Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,589 Reviews & Articles | 60,557 News Posts

Coronavirus genetic analysis confirms when COVID-19 started to spread

A recent genetic analysis is confirming that the coronavirus begun circulating the planet late last year

Jak Connor | May 7, 2020 at 06:32 am CDT (2 mins, 8 secs time to read)

A new genetic analysis shows that coronavirus has been spreading around the world for a lot longer than we previously thought.

Coronavirus genetic analysis confirms when COVID-19 started to spread 10 | TweakTown.com

Recent findings from around the globe are indicating that the coronavirus COVID-19 was spreading in communities around the world for much longer than we originally thought. Just yesterday, French scientists found traces of COVID-19 in patients' frozen samples that were admitted to the hospital with 'flu-like' symptoms back in early December. Originally, France recorded its first official COVID-19 case on January 27th.

The same thing is happening in other countries around the world, which is really pulling the veil from over our eyes at just how long COVID-19 was spreading without us even knowing about it. Scientists from Britain that analyzed the genome of COVID-19 in 7,600 cases around the world concluded that the virus was indeed spreading around the planet late last year. Another thing the scientists found was that the virus was changing (mutating), but through its mutation, it showed no signs of an increase in potency or infectiousness.

University College London Genetics Institute professor Francois Balloux said to CNN, "The virus is changing, but this in itself does not mean it's getting worse. All viruses naturally mutate. Mutations in themselves are not a bad thing and there is nothing to suggest SARS-CoV-2 is mutating faster or slower than expected. So far we cannot say whether SARS-CoV-2 is becoming more or less lethal and contagious."

Some medical professionals were hoping that SARS-CoV-2 was circulating around the planet for a lot longer than initially anticipated, as this could mean that a lot more people are 'immune' to the disease than expected. Unfortunately, this isn't the case, as the spreading begun late last year, according to the research.

"This rules out any scenario that assumes SARSCoV-2 may have been in circulation long before it was identified, and hence have already infected large proportions of the population", Balloux's team wrote in their report, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution.

Buy at Amazon

Geekirumi! handmade crochet amigurumi coronavirus stress ball

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$25.00
$25.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/7/2020 at 7:18 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:edition.cnn.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.