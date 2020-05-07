Here's four coronavirus COVID-19 treatments that might save lives

Scientists have found four drugs that might be able to treat coronavirus and save many lives in the future

We are still quite a long way off from a COVID-19 vaccine being created, and even a longer way away from it being distributed around the planet. Until that time arrives, researchers are looking at ways to treat the virus.

There are four new promising drugs that have come to light, and according to Medical Xpress, Kamlendra Singh, a College of Veterinary Medicine associate professor, who used a computer-aided drug design, these four drugs are effective in treating COVID-19: remdesivir, 5-fluorouracil, ribavirin, and favipiravir. These four drugs were effective in stopping the virus from replicating itself in host cells, thus treating the disease and halting any progression of it.

According to Singh, "As researchers, we have an obligation to search for possible treatments given that so many people are dying from this virus. These antiviral drugs, if they turn out to be effective, all have some limitations. But in the midst of a global pandemic, they are worth taking a deeper look at because based on our research, we have reason to believe that all of these drugs could potentially be effective in treating COVID-19."

The researchers note that even if all of these drugs are proven to be effective, the virus still has the capabilty of mutating, which could alter the effectiveness of each drug. Through the mutation, the virus could develop resistance to the drug/s, which would result in researchers going back to the drawing board to look for new drugs that could combat the newly mutated virus.

Singh said, "Our goal is to help doctors by providing options for possible treatments of COVID-19 and to ultimately contribute in improving the health outcomes of patients suffering from the infectious disease. As researchers, we are simply playing our part in the fight against the pandemic."