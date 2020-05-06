Airbnb slices a staggering 25% of its global workforce due to COVID-19

Airbnb has confirmed that it will be laying off 25% of its workforce due to the coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has affected almost every facet of any industry, and one of the main industry's that has been affected most is the travel industry.

One of the backbone companies of the travel industry is Airbnb, and with no one traveling, there is no one picking up Airbnb's. Since there is a lack of travel occurring, Airbnb is taking a hard hit when it comes to business and has recently confirmed to TechCrunch that it will be laying off 25% of its staff, which equates to a staggering 1,900 employees.

Airbnb has said that all employees that will be losing their jobs will be getting fourteen weeks of pay, plus another week for every year they have worked with Airbnb. Departing employees will also be getting a year's worth of health insurance if they are located in the US. For international workers, Airbnb will be giving employees health insurance until the end of the year.