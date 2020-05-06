Coronavirus linked to Kawasaki Disease in children, here's the symptom

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the list of possible COVID-19 symptoms has grown significantly, and now doctors might be adding a few more symptoms to the list, but this time they are aimed directly at children.

Luckily, only about 2% of COVID-19 cases are in patients under the age of twenty, which proves that younger people are less affected by the virus. That doesn't mean that younger people don't get symptoms, or are immune to the virus, as a recent Forbes article explains that a COVID-19 infection in children could be causing an unusual syndrome in children - Kawasaki disease. At the moment, we don't know what causes Kawasaki disease, but we do know that it comes from inflamed blood vessels and can be triggered by viral infections.

The symptoms of Kawasaki disease are the following: fever for prolonged periods of time, red eyes (conjunctivitis), red lips/mouth, rashes, swollen or rashy extremities, swollen lymph nodes in the neck and even arthritis. The worst possible outcome of Kawasaki disease is an aneurysm of the heart blood vessels. Just like COVID-19, the disease doesn't show all the symptoms at once, and can only show one, or a few at a time, making it extremely hard for healthcare workers to diagnose a condition correctly.

Italy, Spain, France, and the UK have reported cases of Kawasaki in children last month

At the moment, it's still too early to determine whether or not COVID-19 is causing this disease in children, so we will just have to wait until more research is done.