Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,588 Reviews & Articles | 60,525 News Posts

Coronavirus linked to Kawasaki Disease in children, here's the symptom

The Kawasaki Disease might be caused by a COVID-19 infection in children, here's the list of possible symptoms

Jak Connor | May 6, 2020 at 05:33 am CDT (1 min, 36 secs time to read)

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the list of possible COVID-19 symptoms has grown significantly, and now doctors might be adding a few more symptoms to the list, but this time they are aimed directly at children.

Luckily, only about 2% of COVID-19 cases are in patients under the age of twenty, which proves that younger people are less affected by the virus. That doesn't mean that younger people don't get symptoms, or are immune to the virus, as a recent Forbes article explains that a COVID-19 infection in children could be causing an unusual syndrome in children - Kawasaki disease. At the moment, we don't know what causes Kawasaki disease, but we do know that it comes from inflamed blood vessels and can be triggered by viral infections.

The symptoms of Kawasaki disease are the following: fever for prolonged periods of time, red eyes (conjunctivitis), red lips/mouth, rashes, swollen or rashy extremities, swollen lymph nodes in the neck and even arthritis. The worst possible outcome of Kawasaki disease is an aneurysm of the heart blood vessels. Just like COVID-19, the disease doesn't show all the symptoms at once, and can only show one, or a few at a time, making it extremely hard for healthcare workers to diagnose a condition correctly.

Italy, Spain, France, and the UK have reported cases of Kawasaki in children last month, read more on that here.

At the moment, it's still too early to determine whether or not COVID-19 is causing this disease in children, so we will just have to wait until more research is done.

Buy at Amazon

Osborna Arrt Coro-navirus rui-ned My Birthday T-Shirt, Unisex

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$19.80
$19.80--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/6/2020 at 2:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:forbes.com, theguardian.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.