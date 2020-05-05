Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,587 Reviews & Articles | 60,503 News Posts

New Cyberpunk 2077 updates set for June 11 during Summer Game Fest

New Cyberpunk 2077 content (gameplay, optimization info, more) coming on June 11

Derek Strickland | May 5, 2020 at 10:40 am CDT (1 min, 17 secs time to read)

We're about to get lots of new Cyberpunk 2077 info: First in Microsoft's big Xbox Series X third-party showcase on May 7 (CP2077 has a marketing deal with Xbox), then more on June 11.

New Cyberpunk 2077 updates set for June 11 during Summer Game Fest 28 | TweakTown.com

Today CD Projekt RED announced more Cyberpunk 2077 news is coming on June 11 in a new segment/show called Night City Wire, which is basically analogous to the Xbox Wire. We don't know what exactly CDPR is planning, but we should expect new gameplay footage from the finalized game. It's also likely this reveal is included in the new Summer Game Fest livestream show.

Basically the timeline should go something like this: on May 7, CDPR should talk about how Cyberpunk 2077 will use Xbox Series X hardware to push insane performance, then on June 11, we'll see more gameplay and info to set up the game's incoming September 2020 launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 represents the biggest game CDPR has ever made and is the result of years of work and tens of millions of dollars of investment. Expect the showcase to be over-the-top and epic just like the huge FPS RPG mashup.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.