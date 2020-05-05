New Cyberpunk 2077 updates set for June 11 during Summer Game Fest

We're about to get lots of new Cyberpunk 2077 info: First in Microsoft's big Xbox Series X third-party showcase on May 7 (CP2077 has a marketing deal with Xbox), then more on June 11.

Today CD Projekt RED announced more Cyberpunk 2077 news is coming on June 11 in a new segment/show called Night City Wire, which is basically analogous to the Xbox Wire. We don't know what exactly CDPR is planning, but we should expect new gameplay footage from the finalized game. It's also likely this reveal is included in the new Summer Game Fest livestream show.

Basically the timeline should go something like this: on May 7, CDPR should talk about how Cyberpunk 2077 will use Xbox Series X hardware to push insane performance, then on June 11, we'll see more gameplay and info to set up the game's incoming September 2020 launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 represents the biggest game CDPR has ever made and is the result of years of work and tens of millions of dollars of investment. Expect the showcase to be over-the-top and epic just like the huge FPS RPG mashup.